Donald Trump had traveled to Kenosha (Wisconsin), but without meeting the family or giving his name.

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden spoke privately with the family of Jacob Blake, a black man seriously injured by police in Wisconsin, his campaign team said upon arrival at the airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His wife Jill Biden also attended the meeting with the family of the 29-year-old African-American who was hit by seven bullets at close range. This blunder had provoked riots in Kenosha, in the key state of Wisconsin, where Donald Trump went on Tuesday but without meeting the family or citing his name.

Journalists were unable to attend the meeting, organized at midday with lawyers for the Blake family. According to his team, the former vice president of Barack Obama spoke in person with the father, two sisters and a brother of Jacob Blake, while his mother attends the meeting by telephone. Jacob Blake, paralyzed from the feet to the waist, is still hospitalized.

The images of the arrest, on August 23, revived the protest movement against racism and police violence, which degenerated into three nights of riots in Kenosha. In the city, tension peaked on August 25, when a 17-year-old young man fired a semi-automatic rifle at three protesters, killing two. His arrest the next day restored a precarious calm, but Donald Trump refused to condemn the actions of this young man charged with premeditated murder.

“We must heal the wounds”, Joe Biden said Wednesday, who tirelessly denounces the “institutional racism” while rejecting violence in the demonstrations. Donald Trump has made the return of “law and order” his great campaign message. During his visit to Kenosha, he thanked the police and equated violent protests with “domestic terrorism”.