United States | Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi, 83, is seeking a new term in congressional elections

The high age of politicians is a talking point in the United States.

of the United States long-time former speaker of the House of Representatives, a Democrat Nancy Pelosi83, has announced on the X messaging service (formerly Twitter) that he is seeking another term in Congress in the 2024 election.

“America must show the world that our flag is still flying for freedom and justice for all,” Pelosi of California said.

Pelosi has served in the lower house of Congress for 36 years. He served as chairman in 2007–2011 and 2019–2023.

Today, the speaker is a Republican Kevin McCarthy, 58, based on last year’s congressional elections. The minority leader of the Democrats is 53 years old Hakeem Jeffries.

The members of the House of Representatives are elected to their positions for two years at a time.

Stateside have visited recently lively conversation due to the high age of the country’s most important decision-makers. The debate has been given momentum by the 81-year-old Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell’s “freezes” in front of the cameras and falls.

Also a Democrat president Joe Biden, 80, the state of health has caused concern. The majority of Democrats are of the opinion that Biden is too old and fragile for the job, but he is trying to win himself a second presidential term in next year’s elections.

Biden’s likely opponent is a Republican Donald Trumpwho is 77 years old.

Pew Research Institute told last January, that the median age of the members of the House of Representatives who came to power at that time was 57.9 years, slightly less than the 58.9 years of the House of Representatives that had previously decided.

The median age of senators who serve for six years at a time, on the other hand, was 65.3 years last January compared to the previous 64.8 years.