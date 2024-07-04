United States | Democratic governors swear Biden is ‘fit for office’

United States|The governors emphasized their continued support after meeting with President Joe Biden.

Democratic governors say they support Joe Biden as he seeks another term as president under the guise of accumulating worry.

Biden met with more than 20 Democratic governors at the White House early Thursday Finnish time. CNN’s including the vice president Terrible Harris attended the meeting.

Governor of Minnesota Tim WalzGovernor of New York Kathy Hochul and Governor of Maryland Wes Moore arrived to speak to the press in front of the White House after the meeting.

Moore said the governors offered President Biden their continued support during a meeting to discuss the fallout from the disastrous debate performance.

Read more: Biden assured that he will continue in the presidential race: “No one will push me out”

Waltz assured CNN live that Biden is “fit for office.” Hochul, on the other hand, said that he feels “confident” after the meeting.

“We said we stand by him,” Moore said.

“The president has always supported us. We will also support him. Because the results we’ve been able to see under this administration have been undeniable in every state.”

In recent days, two congresses a democratic representative has been demandedt that Biden would give up the race. Also one of the most important funders of the Democrats, the co-founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings has asked Biden to drop his candidacy.