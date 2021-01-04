United States Democrat Nancy Pelosi re-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives by narrow vote

Stateside Democratic Party Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. The president was voted local time on Sunday.

Pelosi, who has served as President for the past two years, narrowly won his counterpart, the Republican President of the House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthyn. Pelosi received 216 votes in the election, while McCarthy collected 209 votes.

Pelosi was now elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for his fourth term.

The vote took hours, as due to the safety gaps caused by the coronavirus, members of Congress had to vote in small groups. Following the announcement of the result, McCarthy handed the President’s gavel to Pelos as a symbolic gesture.

“We are starting a new congress in particularly difficult times. Our top priority remains to defeat the coronavirus, ”Pelosi told Congress.

80 years old Pelosi is the only woman elected president in U.S. history. He has become known especially for the resigning president, the Republicans Donald Trumpin as a loud opponent.

The composition of the House of Representatives was decided in elections in early November. The matter was voted on the same day, when the country also elected a new president and senators, as well as various local decision-makers.

Of these, the composition of the Senate is still unclear. On Tuesday, in the Senate re-election in the state of Georgia, it will be decided which party will be taken over by the Senate. The state will decide the fate of the two senator seats.