United States | Delta stood passengers on the plane in hot Las Vegas, Minister Buttigieg demands an investigation

Passengers had to sit in 38 degree heat for four hours.

United States plans to find out why Delta Air Lines passengers were left sitting on a plane at a hot Las Vegas airport for several hours on Monday, Reuters reports.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s according to which the ministry will thoroughly investigate the case. According to reports received by Buttgieg, the passengers had to sit on the hot plane for four hours.

“I want to know how it can be possible to leave passengers in 38 degree heat for hours,” Buttigieg told Reuters on Thursday.

He described the case as “infuriating” and “shocking”.

Airlines according to the rules, it is necessary to ensure that the temperature in the cabin remains reasonable, even if the flight is delayed. In the case of domestic flight delays in the United States, the plane must be moved after three hours to a place where passengers can safely disembark.

Delta Air Lines has also announced that it has started an investigation into the incident. According to the company, the flight was canceled due to technical problems with the plane.

The airline has apologized for what happened, and said that seats were arranged for the passengers on other flights.