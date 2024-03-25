United States | Delay requests denied: Judge sets start date for Trump's historic trial

It is the first time that a criminal trial against the country's president has been initiated in the United States.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's the historic so-called money laundering trial will begin with the assembling of the jury on April 15.

The matter was decided by a New York judge Juan Merchan on Monday. Trump's legal team continued to try to delay the start of the criminal trial, but the judge refused.

The incident is related to Stephanie Clifford to the so-called cheating money paid during the 2016 presidential election. Clifford is also known by the name he uses as a porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied the charges and that he had an intimate relationship with Clifford. Paying for silence is not a crime in itself, but Trump allegedly committed numerous accounting crimes while hiding the payments.

The trial was supposed to start now at the end of March, but it was moved earlier after the parties got hold of a large amount of documents related to the lawsuit.

On Monday, claims by Trump's legal team were discussed, according to which the start of the trial should be postponed for at least another 90 days. However, Judge Merchan stated on Monday that the late delivery of the documents has not caused harm to the accused and the trial can begin next month with jury selection, The New York Times magazine tells.

“The accused has been given adequate time,” Merchan said, according to the newspaper.

Press corps asked Trump on Monday if he would be willing to testify in a criminal trial.

“I would have no problem testifying,” Trump commented, according to the AFP news agency.

Trump has claimed that the bribery trial and other charges brought against him are election interference, with a sitting president behind it Joe Biden. In Trump's opinion, it is not fair that the trial takes place in the middle of the election campaign.

Republican Trump, 77, is seeking a second term as president in the November US election. Both Trump and Democratic President Biden, 81, have collected the necessary number of caucuses for their parties' presidential nominations.

Officially, the parties choose their presidential candidates at the national party meetings organized in the summer. The Republican convention will be held in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Democratic convention in August in Chicago, Illinois.

Trump's the team scored a big win earlier on Monday when a court in New York reduced the fine imposed on Trump and his family from a hefty $450 million to about $175 million. Monday's due date was also moved forward by ten days.

The case is related to a civil suit in which Trump was deemed to have inflated the value of his assets in negotiations with banks and insurance companies to get better terms for his loans and insurance.

According to US media, the state prosecutor Letitia James had taken preliminary steps to seize Trump's assets in New York. However, if Trump succeeds in collecting the required sum of 175 million within ten days, no confiscations will be made. According to the information, Trump has had trouble getting together the previously requested money.

Two people familiar with Trump's financial affairs told The New York Times source according to which the former president should be able to pay the required lower bail amount.

The Prosecutor's Office overruled the court's decision in a press release. According to it, Trump is still responsible for his extensive fraud.

“The court has already stated that he was guilty of fraud for years in order to falsely increase his own, his family's and his company's wealth.”

According to the prosecutor's view, payments of a good $450 million against Trump and other defendants are still valid.