United States | Defense Minister Lloyd Austin will make a full recovery from prostate cancer, doctors estimate

Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day, but the ministry didn't tell about it until several days later. Republicans have called for Austin's resignation and threatened him with impeachment.

of the United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin is likely to make a full recovery from prostate cancer and his prognosis is excellent, doctors estimate after a recent check-up.

Austin, 70, underwent minor surgery in December to treat the cancer. He ended up back in the hospital on New Year's Day due to complications. However, the ministry did not tell about Austin's hospitalization until several days later. Republican decision-makers have demanded Austin's resignation due to the delay and threatened him with impeachment.

Austin, who was hospitalized, said on Monday of last week that he was able to be discharged from the Walter Reed military hospital. On Friday, instead, he had a follow-up examination at the same treatment facility.

“He is still recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery. Minister Austin's prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent”, the doctors assessed in the statement published by the Ministry of Defense in the statement.

News channel CBS News according to Austin is expected to return to work near the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in the Pentagon on Monday for the first time since being hospitalized.

He had already continued his duties while in the hospital and after his discharge, he did his work remotely.

The Ministry of Defense has come under heavy criticism because of the information related to Austin's hospital trip and diagnosis, who was also in intensive care in the early days of the year.

Austin said earlier this month that he takes full responsibility for decisions made regarding publicizing his health. According to CBS, he still hasn't said publicly why it was decided to handle the information in this way.

President Joe Biden has said that he still has confidence in his defense minister.

However, Biden has admitted that he felt that Austin's judgment had failed him when he had kept the president in the dark about his hospitalization. Biden didn't hear about his defense minister's cancer diagnosis until the week after he was hospitalized.

In connection with Austin's trip to the hospital, investigations have begun both in the White House and the Ministry of Defense. The White House chief of staff ordered an urgent review of the rules governing incapacity for high-ranking officials. This was also done by Austin's own chief of staff.

The investigation initiated by the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense assesses, among other things, whether the ministry's practices are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transfer of authority if top management is unavailable due to health problems or other reasons.