United States | Defense Minister Lloyd Austin was hospitalized

January 5, 2024
The Minister of Defense is expected to return to his duties on Friday local time.

of the United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized earlier this week due to complications from a medical procedure, the country's defense ministry said.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed Military Hospital on New Year's Eve, Defense Department spokesman Maj. Gen Pat Ryder said in a statement. Ryder did not elaborate on the complications Austin experienced or the length of his hospital stay.

According to the spokesperson, Austin is recovering and he is expected to return to his duties on Friday local time.

