Efforts to combat monkeypox are not being enough to prevent its rapid spread in the United States. For this reason, the Joe Biden government has decided to declare a national health emergency regarding the disease, a step that it has resisted taking until now. The World Health Organization (WHO) already declared an international emergency on July 23.

The declaration is not only an alarm signal, but will allow a more agile response when it comes to channeling funds and other resources to contain the expansion of monkeypox, an infectious disease whose most frequent symptoms are pustules, fever, inflammation of glands, shortness of breath, headache and muscle pain. It is transmitted by very close human-to-human interaction directly or through contaminated objects, and the illness is usually mild. A small percentage of those infected require hospitalization, but the most serious cases can lead to death, especially in immunosuppressed people or with other diseases.

California, Illinois and New York had gone ahead in declaring a state emergency. The United States is the country with the most confirmed cases in the world, around 7,000, but in relation to the population it has less incidence than countries like Spain, with more than 4,000 cases. The first case was detected on May 18. At the beginning of July, there were already 500 cases and in one month the figure has multiplied by more than 10.

The states of Washington, New York and Georgia have the highest concentration of cases. The vast majority of infections have occurred among homosexual men. The WHO prescription of reducing the number of partners for men who have sex with men to curb the disease has offended the gay community, which fears that a stigma like that experienced with HIV will be repeated.

The emergency declaration has been announced by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra. President Biden continues to be isolated by covid after a relapse. The medical part of this Thursday indicates that he has mild symptoms, but that the antigen test carried out this morning has returned a positive result. This Tuesday, Biden appointed two people responsible for coordinating the federal response to monkeypox, which many saw as a first step towards the declaration of emergency, now confirmed. “We are prepared to take our response to the next level to address this virus and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously,” Becerra said in announcing the national emergency.

No recorded deaths

No deaths from the disease have been recorded in the United States. The authorities have launched vaccination campaigns, but on a much smaller scale than that of covid, a disease that spread much faster and has caused more than a million deaths in the country. The United States has so far only made available 1.1 million doses for complete vaccination against monkeypox, enough to immunize some 550,000 citizens. The only available vaccine approved by health authorities is Jynneos, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, which is administered in two doses. So far, some 6,000,000 doses have been distributed. The highest risk group initially identified is 1.6 million people.

The declaration of a national health emergency will speed up the acquisition and distribution of vaccines and treatments against the disease. It will also serve to reinforce the tests to detect cases earlier and thus prevent contagion and to facilitate the collection of data and statistics on the disease.