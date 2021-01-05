It is a ballot whose stake could play a major role in the mandate of Joe Biden. Winning the senatorial election in Georgia (United States) is fundamental for the Democratic Party. The Senate votes and passes laws, so it is decisive for the Democratic clan to win in order to be able to apply the president’s policy. For this, he relies in particular on the fact that 30% of voters in Georgia are African-American. A Democratic victory depends on their mobilization.

Jon Ossof and Raphaël Warnock, the two Democrats, have tried everything to succeed in convincing the population. They each raised over $ 100 million for their campaign, a record amount. Both also received support from former US President Barack Obama. For now, opinion polls give Democratic candidates a slight lead.