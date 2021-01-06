Tuesday, January 5 is a crucial voting day in the United States. Two months after the election of Joe Biden, the Georgia senatorial elections are almost a second small American presidential election, as the stakes are high, and the voters, courted. Two pro-Trump Republican candidates face two Democrats for the two senatorial positions.

The Democrats’ goal is to regain control of the Senate, currently narrowly dominated by Republicans. Monday, January 4, on site, Donald Trump and Joe Biden mobilized their camp to the end. Georgia, a traditionally very conservative state, came as a surprise in November by voting for Joe Biden. “What is at stake today is the capacity for action of Joe Biden’s mandate: he will need this Senate to pass his major reforms and even have his ministers appointed.“, reports the journalist of France Télévisions Washington, Loïc de La Mornais.