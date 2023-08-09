United States | Decades of prison sentence for the leader of the Colombian drug league

The Clan del Golfo drug league led by Usuga is believed to have smuggled at least 73 tons of cocaine into the United States between 2003 and 2012.

To the most famous belonging to Colombian drug traffickers Dairo Antonio Usuga51, better known as Otoniel, was sentenced Tuesday in New York to 45 years in prison.

The Clan del Golfo drug league led by Usuga is believed to have smuggled at least 73 tons of cocaine into the United States between 2003 and 2012. According to the United States Department of Justice, the league has about 6,000 members.

Usuga has been considered the most significant drug trafficker since Pablo Escobar. Usuga was caught in October 2021 in a major military operation in northwestern Colombia. He was deported from Colombia to the United States last year.

The United States had offered a reward of five million dollars for information leading to Usuga’s capture.

According to the police, Usuga had been hiding in the jungle in his hometown of Uraba. In order to avoid being traced, he had not used a telephone, but a message using messengers.