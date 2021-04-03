Just two months after the inauguration of Joe Biden, there is another air in the US There are already 90 million vaccinated. The plan is to reach 200 million by May 1. Congressional approval of a $ 1.9 trillion reactivation package marked a milestone. Biden’s approval is at 54%, a figure that Trump never reached.

However, the Georgia state legislature just passed a bill that radically restricts voting opportunities. The measures are aimed at limiting the vote of the African-American population and other ethnic minorities.

The more than 100-page law increases the requirements for voter identification documents (in a country where there is no national identity card), restricts voting hours, limits the possibilities of voting by mail, and facilitates the questioning of the right to vote of citizens at polling stations. In a revealing detail, it even prohibits bringing water and / or food to people in line to vote, in a state where it is common for black citizens to stand in line for many hours to do so.

Perhaps the worst are the measures that give the legislature itself control of the electoral process, ending any separation between electoral administration and political-party machines. The goal is clear: to prevent what happened in November and January from happening again in Georgia: Democrats winning the presidential elections in a state dominated decades ago by Republicans, and then the two senatorial elections, which gave Democrats a majority in the Senate.

The problem is that, far from being confined to Georgia, this is part of a Republican nationwide crackdown on voting rights. Never in US history more people had voted than in the elections of last November 3, and never did a candidate get as many votes as Biden — 81 million. Republicans concluded that the more people vote, the worse for them, so the order of the day is to suppress the vote.

And since the black population tends to vote Democrats, the plan is clear: Anything that restricts voting opportunities for Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians runs. Iowa has already passed legislation on the matter, and Arizona and Texas are in the process of doing so. With 23 states in which both the state legislature and the governorship are in Republican hands, Georgia’s recipe will expand to all of them. If so, the basic democratic principle of “one person, one vote” could suffer a fatal blow.

Protest in Georgia. “All the votes, all the voices,” say the posters. Bloomberg

In the federal Congress, bills have been presented to legislate on this matter and prevent these abuses, but several Democratic senators do not support them, and the bills would not have a majority. What was always considered the great virtue of the election system in the United States, its decentralization and local control, may end up being its Achilles heel.

To the pandemic and the urgency of economic reactivation, Biden is added another task no less: saving democracy, in the country that boasts of having the oldest of the modern era.