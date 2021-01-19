The American capital, Washington, has been plunged into deafening silence for a few days in anticipation of the inauguration of Joe Biden, Wednesday, January 20, at the Capitol. Everywhere, barriers keep the most emblematic monuments of American democracy at a distance. In the barricaded city center, checkpoints must be passed before entering the so-called “red” zone. Even the antecedents of the 20,000 soldiers deployed there to maintain order were checked by the federal police. Two soldiers were withdrawn from the troops.

Two weeks after the Capitol invasion, Wednesday January 6, arrests continue, and six of the participants had ties to the military. A radicalization which worries the inhabitants of Washington, in majority Democrats. On the day of the investiture, they are invited to stay at home. “It’s really sad, that’s not the way we’re supposed to witness a power transition, we should be able to celebrate this day with respect, to be side by side in the streets, even if we don’t. don’t agree“, estimates a resident.