The United States ordered four cruise companies to pay nearly 450 million dollars for using a port in Havana nationalized by Cuba in 1960, according to court documents.

A state judge Florida condemned the companies on Friday Carnival, MSC SA, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian to each pay 109 million, In addition to taking charge of the legal costs, the American company Havana Dockswhich was deprived of its rights to exploit a port without any compensation after the Castro revolution.

The four cruise companies, whose ships call at Cuba, “obtained significant benefits, hundreds of millions of dollars each, from their illegal activities” in that port, said Judge Beth Bloom.

The United States has applied an economic embargo against the communist island since 1962, but the democrat president Barack Obama relaxed itallowing in 2016 cruise passengers to make a stopover in Cuba.

That decision was reversed by his successor, Republican Donald Trump. The ruling was not based on the embargo, but on parts of a 1996 law that had not been applied.

At that time, the United States Congress sought to discourage potential investors in Cuba and determined that any American whose property had been confiscated by the Fidel Castro regime could sue those who profit from its use.

American presidents, however, had blocked this measure until Trump decided to start applying it in 2019. However, dozens of lawsuits were filed and that of the cruise companies is the first to prosper. In March Judge Bloom found the four companies guilty of “traffic” and “prohibited tourism” under the Act.

The sentence can be appealed and could have a very strong negative impact on the Cuban economy, which is going through its worst moment since the 1990s.

