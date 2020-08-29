In the heart of the American capital, Friday afternoon, August 28, a dense crowd came to demand the end of police violence against the black minority, after a series of blunders. “We are here to denounce the brutality of the police, to defend civil and human rights”, says a protester. The march takes place every year in Washington, in memory of Martin Luther King’s speech, delivered in 1963. In the procession, his son and granddaughter are also present.

This year, a new slogan appears on the signs: “Get your knees off our necks”, a direct reference to George Floyd, suffocated by a white police officer. On the platform, his family demanded equal treatment. Same call for change, and same indignation for the family of Jacob Blake, injured Sunday, August 23 by police. Donald Trump, who continues his campaign, has not publicly reacted to the march against racism.

