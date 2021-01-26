A setback for the new American president. A federal court on Tuesday, January 26, blocked the decision of the administration of Joe Biden to freeze for a hundred days the deportations of illegal immigrants.

Seized urgently by the Republican authorities in Texas, Judge Drew Tipton decided to temporarily suspend this measure until a substantive examination of the case. “Texas has shown it has a chance of success”, he justified.

In accordance with one of his campaign promises, Democrat Joe Biden signed on his first day at the White House a moratorium on the deportation of undocumented migrants who arrived in the United States before November 1, 2020. The Minister of Justice of the Texas Ken Paxton immediately went to court. Tuesday, he rejoiced at a court decision “which places first and foremost respect for the law and the security of citizens”.