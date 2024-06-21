ANDThe Supreme Court of the United States confirmed this Friday a federal rule that prohibits those convicted of gender violence from having weapons and rejected that this veto violates the Second Amendment of the country’s Constitution, which stipulates the right to own weapons.

By eight votes in favor and one against, the high court ruled in favor of a Texas man identified as Zackey Rahimi, who was arrested for threatening his partner with a weapon despite the fact that he had a restraining order for mistreatment. .

Rahimi was ruled in favor by lower courts and has the support of the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation, among others.

An individual who is found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed pursuant to the Second Amendment

The central question, therefore, addressed whether the Second Amendment protects the right of individuals to carry weapons even if they are determined to be dangerous or whether restrictions may be imposed in some cases.

In the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “an individual whom a court finds poses a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed pursuant to the Second Amendment.”

The decision could help strengthen federal gun regulations, which have been questioned since the Supreme Court vastly expanded gun rights in 2022.

That year, the court expanded access to guns by striking down a century-old New York state law that prohibited carrying them in public, in a strict interpretation of the Second Amendment that set a precedent for this conservative majority.

A protester holds a sign outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Photo:GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In fact, Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the 2022 opinion, presented the only dissent this Friday.

“The Court and the Government do not point to a single historic law that revokes a citizen’s Second Amendment right based on possible interpersonal violence,” he said.

It’s a statement, US President Joe Biden stated that “no one who has been abused should have to worry about their abuser getting a gun.”

“As a result of this Friday’s ruling, survivors of domestic violence and their families will still be able to count on critical protections,” he added.

In another statement, US Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the decision that “protects victims by keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people who pose a threat to their intimate partners and children.”

“That commonsense prohibition is entirely consistent with the Court’s precedent and the text and history of the Second Amendment.”he claimed.

According to data released by NBC6 television, almost 3 million people in Florida have a concealed weapons permit. Photo:EFE EPA Brandon Watson / EL TIEMPO Archive / AFP

The US declares the ban on bump stocks, enacted by Donald Trump, illegal

A week ago, the United States Supreme Court had also decided to eliminate the federal ban, enacted by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), on bump stocks, used in a 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, the worst of the history of the country.

The six conservative judges of the Supreme Court prevailed over the three progressive ones to determine that An almost hundred-year-old law, designed to prohibit machine guns, cannot be used to include ‘bump stocks’ or bump stocks.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, considers that this accessory, a stock designed to increase the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons, cannot be equipped with a machine gun.

“We conclude that a semi-automatic rifle equipped with a bump stock is not a machine gun because it does not fire more than one shot through a single trigger pull,” the magistrate argued.

In the dissenting opinion, Judge Sonia Sotomayor criticized the majority ruling and assured that “the context and purpose” is not taken into account when applying this definition to prohibit these accessories, behind the worst shooting massacre in the history of the country, which occurred in 2017 in Las Vegas.

US President Joe Biden recalled that the accelerators were used in Las Vegas to fire more than a thousand bullets in just ten minutes.

“Americans should not live in fear of massive devastation,” the president said in a statement, in which he recalled the measures his Administration has taken to regulate access to weapons and to strengthen the federal arms control agency. of fire (ATF), which “extremist congressmen” want to defund.

“I ask Congress to ban bump stocks, pass a ban on assault weapons and take additional actions to save lives. If you send me a law I will sign it immediately,” Biden added.