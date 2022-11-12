United States | Could this be the next president of the United States? “When you meet him, oh my God,” is how Ron DeSantis’ behavior is described by those close to him

Washington

Educated at Yale and Harvard, captain of the varsity baseball team, career as an armed forces lawyer. A beautiful wife and three descriptive children.

Now, as a continuation of the list, he can add an election victory, which can propel him to the highest peak in the United States: the White House.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, 44, instantly became the talk of the town. He was elected to a second term with a stunning landslide and led the Republicans in his state to an easy victory. He achieved in Florida what the party had dreamed of nationally.

Although the opponents in this election were the Democrats, perhaps the most important victory came from one’s own party colleague: the former president About Donald Trump. Contrast as a loser stamped The relationship between Trump and DeSantis, who was celebrated as a hero, could not have been greater.

But who exactly is this man?

Ron DeSantis won the election by a landslide.

Only five years ago, DeSantis was a little-known rank-and-file member of the House of Representatives. He had once tried for the senate but withdrew from the race.

That all changed when then-President Trump turned his attention to DeSantis. He liked what he saw: an Ivy League-educated veteran talking nicely about the new president.

Trump soon announced that he was ready to endorse him for governor of Florida. DeSantis, seen as an underdog with the help of the president survived to a win.

The men started to keep in touch. Trump called DeSantis a friend and praised him as “tough” and brilliant.

A common note was easily found, as the men are politically quite close to each other, both are right-wing populists.

DeSantis also seemed to absorb influences from Trump in his performance: in rhetoric and sign language started the same features appear to an increasing extent. Trump may have been flattered, but since then he is at least semi-serious blamed DeSantisia for stealing his style.

Things have cooled down anyway. It started with the coronavirus, which sent DeSantis’ career soaring.

Ron DeSantis welcomed Donald Trump, who sought re-election, to Florida in 2020.

DeSantis decided to gamble with the coronavirus.

He objected restrictions, closures and restrictions even when the number of deaths and hospital patients was at its peak. Trump urged – though grudgingly – for remote work and isolation.

As governor, DeSantis also had power. While the rest of the United States was still living in exceptional times, life in Florida returned quickly to almost normal. Beaches, restaurants and nightclubs were full of people, schools kept their doors open, masks were not required.

It came at a price: tens of thousands died. A virus in Florida did a significantly worse outcome than in states where restrictions were strict and vaccination coverage was high. Critics nicknamed the governor “DeathSantis”.

From the point of view of a political career, however, the gamble paid off.

DeSantis rose as a hero of the conservatives for defending the right of citizens to continue their lives as they wish. The state’s economy held up well because companies were able to continue operating almost normally.

“Freedom is here to stay!” DeSantis highlighted the election night in his victory speech as well.

His line appealed to a wider range of Americans: from Florida fire a major target of “covid migration”.

Florida attracted Americans during the pandemic.

Trump’s for my taste, DeSantis has started to become too luminous.

“He’s ungrateful,” Trump let’s tell having complained to his close circle. “I don’t understand why he doesn’t appreciate me more.”

“I created him.”

Trump seems to think that DeSantis owes him his career. He has since emphasized that he helped him in his first gubernatorial race “in a way that has not been seen before”.

Trump has also assessed – perhaps correctly – that DeSantis would have had “no chance” of winning without his help.

Now the relationship between the two is on the verge, and it has also become visible.

At the end of last year from DeSantis was asked in the interview, whether he has received a booster vaccination against the coronavirus. He changed the subject and didn’t answer the question.

For rambling, Trump stamped As DeSantis’s snitch who doesn’t dare tell the truth. DeSantis answered barking at Trump’s coronavirus policy and calls to stay at home. “I should have been much more vocal against it,” he said.

Perhaps what bothers Trump even more is that DeSantis has not at any point become an avid spreader of his election fraud lies or expressed support for his return to the presidency.

Of course the men haven’t spoken since the summer.

Having studied at top universities, DeSantis also captained the baseball team.

DeSantis resembles Trump in many respects.

He is a passionate defender of individual freedoms. He is a value conservative and a populist, for whom woke up is a swear word. He mocks the left, the press and the elite. He talks about illegal immigrants with hostility.

As a performer, however, DeSantis pales in comparison to his mentor. He is waxen-faced and serious, sometimes clumsy, and doesn’t inspire the audience in the same way. The election night victory speech was an exceptionally smooth performance from him.

Outside of the limelight, DeSantis is said to be incapable of social skills or downright reckless. His it is said often wearing headphones to avoid conversation.

“Ron is at his best on paper. When you meet him – oh my God,” the Florida politician, who remained anonymous described for The New Yorker.

Another colleague tells the same message. “When he comes to a meeting, he doesn’t consider others. No eye contact, no or little interaction.”

To a Finn, it doesn’t sound as bad, but in the United States, you tend to expect something completely different from a politician of this level.

However, DeSantis has something that Trump does not: discipline and composure.

Trump is unpredictable and, according to his aides, unwilling to listen to advice, and that is exactly what rubs off on the inner circle of the Republican Party.

From their point of view, the problem is not lying, racism or disregard for democracy. The problem is the lack of political coherence and the inability to focus.

Perhaps DeSantis could harness the right-wing populist energy that Trump has awakened in a new, more civilized way?

The Republicans would not get a real leader of the new era from DeSantis. He is a Trumpist, but a calculating one. He would not try to end the division of the nation, maybe even emphasize it even more.