The number of new cases of Coronavirus in the United States at six thirty in the morning, Saturday, New York time, increased by 0.3% compared to the numbers at the same time yesterday, Friday, to reach 28.5 million cases, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase in cases at the national level was higher than the average daily increase recorded last week by 0.2%. The largest number of confirmed cases in the state of California was recorded with 3.56 million cases, up 0.1% compared to the number at the same time yesterday.

The state of California also recorded the highest death rate in Corona in the last 24 hours, with 399 cases.