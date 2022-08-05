United States | Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have to pay an additional $45.2 million in restitution

Alex Jones has made false claims that the parents of the children who died in the school shooting were involved in staging the tragedy.

Yesterday far-right conspiracy theorist ordered to pay more than four million dollars for defamation Alex Jones will have to pay an additional $45.2 million in punitive fees, a Texas jury has decided.

Jones is on trial after falsely claiming that the parents of the children killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting participated in the staging of the tragedy. For years, Jones spread false conspiracy theories through his Infowars fake media.

Jones is also involved in two other lawsuits in which families of Sandy Hook victims are demanding compensation.