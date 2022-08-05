Friday, August 5, 2022
United States | Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has to pay millions to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting

August 5, 2022
Alex Jones falsely claimed that the child’s parents were part of staging the massacre.

From their fake news website Infowars a well-known far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have to pay more than four million US dollars for defamation to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre. Reported about it New York Times.

Jones falsely claimed that the child’s parents were part of staging the massacre.

28 people died in the Sandy Hook school shootings in 2012.

The jury has now decided on the compensation amount, but the trial is still ongoing. Jones is involved in two other lawsuits in which other Sandy Hook parents are seeking compensation.

