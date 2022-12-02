United States | Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy

Jones was ordered in October to pay almost a billion dollars in damages for his baseless claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

American far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy on Friday.

In October, Jones was ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in damages for his baseless claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

For years, Jones claimed on his radio show that the school shooting was staged to tighten gun laws. He later retracted his claim.

The Sandy Hook school shooting took place in the United States in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. 20 children and six teachers were killed in the shooting.

Jones has been found guilty in several trials involving defamation lawsuits filed by the families of those killed in school shootings. Earlier this year, a Texas jury convicted Jones of nearly $50 million in damages for his Sandy Hook remarks.

The Infowars website founded by Jones has filed for bankruptcy, as has his company Free Speech Systems.

Jones is the previous president of the United States Donald Trump’s a vocal supporter, and Trump appeared on Jones’ radio show several times during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Jones was also reportedly in Washington when Trump supporters stormed Congress and tried to block the president Joe Biden confirmation of election victory.