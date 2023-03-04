United States | Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is suspected of receiving “unauthorized gifts”.

The liberal congressman is suspected of having received various gifts for the gala performance, which he paid for only after an investigation had been launched.

of the United States a liberal representative of the House of Representatives, a Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have violated congressional rules in connection with his gala performance in 2021.

A representative known by the acronym AOC appeared at the Met Gala held in New York wearing an outfit suspected to have been given as a gift, which called for taxing the rich, the British broadcasting company BBC and American media say.

Ocasio-Cortez is suspected of violating House rules on what kind of gifts a congresswoman can accept. The OCE, an independent body that oversees the activities of Congress, stated in its report that Ocasio-Cortez received a variety of goods and services for her gala appearance: in addition to the outfit, shoes, a handbag, jewelry, hairdressing, make-up, transportation and hotel accommodation.

According to the report, Ocasio-Cortez has since paid an amount equal to the cost of various goods and services, but she did so only after being contacted about the investigation. The value of the goods was thousands of euros.

The OCE is recommending that the House Ethics Committee investigate the transactions because there are reasonable grounds to believe that Ocasio-Cortez had received “unauthorized gifts” with no intention of paying for them.

Ocasio-Cortez the attorney has stated that the congressman acted improperly in delaying the payments. Still, he doesn’t believe he did anything that broke the law or congressional rules, the BBC reported.

Fox News channel by Ocasio-Cortez has blamed the issue on a blunder by her assistant. The aide is said to have blamed the incident on his account and said that the payment of the bills had been delayed because he did not have the opportunity to use the congressman’s personal credit card.