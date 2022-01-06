United States Congressmen share what they experienced with the capture of the Capitol – A live broadcast is underway

Crowds infiltrated the Congress House a year ago as members of Congress were confirming the result of last November’s election.

The United States congressmen recall what they experienced a year ago in the convention hall when a crowd rushed in and took over the building.

HS will show the event live from around 9.30pm.

Earlier on Thursday, the president of the United States Joe Biden gave his anniversary speech, in which he blamed exceptionally directly on his predecessor Donald Trumpia the conquest of the Congress Hall.

“For the first time in our history, the president not only lost the election but tried to prevent a peaceful change of power as a violent force invaded the Capitol,” Biden said in a speech in the statue hall of the Congress House, one of the premises occupied by the intruders.

Read more: Biden accuses Trump of “lying network” in his expected speech on the anniversary of the conquest

Watch Biden’s speech here:

The crowd infiltrated the House of Congress on January 6, 2021, as members of Congress were confirming the outcome of the previous November election, that is, the election of Biden as President. A large part of the crowd considered the election fraudulent.

The resigning President Trump had inspired his supporters to march on the House of Congress, among other things, by continuing his untrue allegations of a robbed election in his long speech just outside the House of Congress.