United States Congressman Police Eugene Goodman Spotlight on Highest Badge in the United States – Video Shows Merit

Goodman directed Congress House intruders out of the Senate Chamber while there were still politicians in the hall.

The United States the Senate has granted the House of Congress to the police who have been made hero by the violent takeover Eugene Goodman the highest possible badge of honor, the Congressional Gold Medal. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

The medal was awarded to the president Donald Trumpin in the context of the civil proceedings against him on 12 January.

Democrat and Republican politicians praised Goodman in their keynote speeches. He was found to have shown, among other things, special courage, calmness, and quick reasoning in a surprising, chaotic, and threatening situation.

President of the Republic Trump supporters violently broke into the convention hall on January 6th. Congress was in the process of confirming the result of the presidential election as a Democrat Joe Biden for.

One police officer died of his injuries in the riot. At least 138 police officers were injured, 73 of whom were Congress House own police officers According to The New York Times.

Police injuries ranged from bruises and wounds to concussions, rib fractures, and burns. A heart attack has also been reported.

The intruders beat police with baseball bats and metal pipes, among other things. It took four to five hours for the intruders to be removed from the convention hall.

Two police officers on duty during the seizure have committed suicide.