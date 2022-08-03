Thursday, August 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States congressman dies in traffic accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in World
0


close

Jackie Walorsky

Jackie Walorski, congresswoman who died in a traffic accident.

Photo:

Jackie Walorski official page

Jackie Walorski, congresswoman who died in a traffic accident.

Jackie Walorski was a Republican congresswoman from the state of Indiana.

US House Representative Jackie Walorski passed away on Wednesday. in a traffic accident, as confirmed by Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republicans in the Lower House.

As McCarthy announced on her Twitter account, the Republican congresswoman died in an accident in her car this afternoon, although no further details of what happened are known at the moment.

The 58-year-old congresswoman was elected to be part of Congress in 2012 and in November she expected to be elected for her sixth term.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #congressman #dies #traffic #accident

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bolsonaro must sanction nursing floor with veto to INPC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.