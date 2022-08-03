United States congressman dies in traffic accident

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jackie Walorski, congresswoman who died in a traffic accident.
Jackie Walorski official page
Jackie Walorski, congresswoman who died in a traffic accident.
Jackie Walorski was a Republican congresswoman from the state of Indiana.
August 03, 2022, 03:35 PM
US House Representative Jackie Walorski passed away on Wednesday. in a traffic accident, as confirmed by Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republicans in the Lower House.
As McCarthy announced on her Twitter account, the Republican congresswoman died in an accident in her car this afternoon, although no further details of what happened are known at the moment.
The 58-year-old congresswoman was elected to be part of Congress in 2012 and in November she expected to be elected for her sixth term.
DEVELOPING NEWS…
