United States Congress | Today is a political battle that can crush one man’s dreams for the second time

The 118th US Congress is scheduled to begin today. It doesn’t seem to happen without some drama.

Washington

This one was supposed to be a year To Kevin McCarthy the year when dreams finally come true.

For the California Republican, it meant he would finally become Speaker of the House.

The position was within McCarthy’s grasp already in 2015, but at that time he had to to retreat surprisingly from the race. There simply weren’t enough voices.

Until the fall, it seemed that the stars were now in the right position for the 57-year-old politician.

Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives, McCarthy was already the minority leader, had no serious challengers, and former President Donald Trump had recommended him.

But no.

The core of the problems is the worse than expected success of the Republicans in the midterm elections. The party remained in the minority in the Senate, and the majority in the House of Representatives was narrower than expected: 222–212.

It means that Tuesday is not the expected day of celebration for McCarthy, where he skied to victory without difficulty. Instead, he has to strain until the very last meters.

Will he get enough votes?

Not necessarily.

The situation is still – just hours before the start of voting – uncertain.

If all members of the House of Representatives vote on Tuesday, McCarthy would need 218 votes to win. So basically, he can afford to lose four votes from his own party.

However, there are more opponents, roughly 5–15.

Five loud right-wing Republicans are said to vote as a united front against McCarthy, no matter what. There are three of them evaluated to be completely unmoved.

For example Andy Biggs It’s from Arizona said, that nothing can make him change his mind. “Oh well, I could be dead,” he stated.

In addition to this, there is a group that includes, for example, several members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group. They have especially criticized the decision-making concentrated in the hands of the few and demanded reforms to improve the representation of the right wing of the party.

So McCarthy has spent the past few days figuring out how to quell rebellious Republicans. For example, he has said that he is ready to agree to several demands made by them.

Perhaps the most central of them is related on the threshold of ousting the chairman. McCarthy would be ready for the fact that only five party representatives could initiate a motion of no confidence in the future. He could also set up an investigative team to learn more about the president Joe Biden to possible abuses by the administration.

It hasn’t been enough.

Other Republicans have begun to hang on to the hangouts.

More centrist members have started wearing pins that say “OK”. It refers to words Only Kevin as a reminder that the party has no other real options. (Furthermore, McCarthy’s most vehement opponents are sometimes referred to by the nickname “Never Kevin“.)

No one knows how many will end up voting against McCarthy. Cow deals are done behind closed doors until the last minutes.

Perhaps the most likely scenario is that McCarthy will eventually take the win, but no style points will be awarded.

If McCarthy fails and doesn’t get enough votes, a precedent has to be sought far and wide. The New York Times predicted that if this were to happen, the presidential election could lead into chaos.

In general, the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is mostly a formality: since 1923, all Speakers have been elected in one round of voting.

However, confusion would not be unheard of. In 1855, the election of the chairman took two months and 133 rounds of voting.

The American people’s trust in the political system is already being tested, and the sluggish start to the congressional season would hardly improve it.

Even if McCarthy was eventually elected, the multiple runoffs alone would be enough to undermine him and portend a difficult two-year term. If even the routine voting does not go well, what kind of future would it know?

Representative Bob Good It’s from Virginia glimpsed in public a “real conservative alternative” that could emerge as McCarthy’s challenger. However, he did not name anyone.

That may or may not be the case.

Worked for two previous Republican Speakers of the House of Representatives Brendan Buck evaluatethat the main goal of the “agitators” may ultimately be to embarrass and weaken McCarthy.