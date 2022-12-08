United States | Congress passed a law to protect same-sex marriage

If the US Supreme Court decides to overturn its decision on same-sex marriage, the law now passed by Congress would partially protect the rights of same-sex couples.

of the United States Congress passed a historic bill on Thursday that protects the right to same-sex marriage at the federal level. The news agency Reuters, an American news channel, tells about it CNN and a newspaper The New York Times.

The House of Representatives approved the bill on Thursday with a clear vote of 258–169. The bill was supported by all Democratic representatives and 39 Republican representatives. 169 Republicans voted against the bill, with one abstention.

The Senate passed the bill by a clear margin at the end of November, so the law no longer requires the president Joe Biden the signature. Biden has previously said, according to CNN, that when the bill reaches his desk, he plans to sign it “quickly and proudly.”

Surveys based on this, more than 70 percent of US voters now support same-sex marriage.

The bill was sparked by concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn its 2015 decision that allowed same-sex marriage across the federal government. In the summer, the current conservative majority of the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old decision known as Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to abortion at the federal level.

One of the judges of the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomaswrote in overturning Roe v. Wade that the court should also “reconsider” previous decisions on marriage rights and birth control.

If the Supreme Court would decide to overturn its decision on same-sex marriage rights, now the law passed by Congress would partially protect the rights of same-sex couples.

The law does not require states to legalize same-sex marriages, but it does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed in another state.

The same requirement would also apply to interracial marriages, which the Supreme Court allowed in 1967. Although it is considered unlikely that the decision will be overturned, these marriages were also wanted to be protected by federal law.