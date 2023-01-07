United States Congress | “Nothing like this has ever been seen” – McCarthy elected chairman, drama captured in extraordinary images

The opposition of the extreme wing of the Republicans finally faded enough. In the final meters of the selection, emotions heated up.

Washington

Friday will go down in American political history.

Kevin McCarthy finally got what he wanted. He was elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives after breathless steps.

McCarthy ended up getting 216 votes and the Democrats Hakeem Jeffries 212. Six abstained, which is why McCarthy did not need the majority of the House of Representatives, or 218, to support it.

It was already extraordinary that the voting lasted for several days, but the rounds only got harder towards the end.

The game was finally decided in the 15th round of voting, but the events of the previous round will be remembered for a long time.

Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker after midnight in Washington.

In the 14th round McCarthy already thought he was on his way to victory.

He had performed well on television and assured that he had the necessary votes.

After the other members of the House of Representatives had already voted, all eyes turned to the Republican from Florida to Matt Gaetz.

He abstained.

The hall shuddered. McCarthy got up from his seat and walked over to Gaetz looking dismayed. The live broadcast showed the heated exchange of words between the men.

Alabama Mike Rogers it got so hot for Gaetz that he was pulled away by his face. A fistfight appeared to be imminent between McCarthy and Gaetzink as the men faced each other.

The presenters of the CNN news channel were at a loss for words. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” they repeated.

In the live broadcast, we really got to witness something that is typically not possible to see.

Usually, the House of Representatives has strict rules about what can be photographed. Now the rules are not valid because the House of Representatives has not even been inaugurated yet.

Richard Hudson grabbed the face of his party colleague Mike Rogers, who was upset by Matt Gaetz’s voting decision.

Emotions heated up as the voting dragged on.

Burning after the defeat, the House of Representatives already had time to vote on adjournment until Monday, but McCarthy and his partners changed their position at the last minute.

Instead of a break, a new round of voting was started, which McCarthy narrowly won.

According to the American media, the ex-president Donald Trump interfered with the play and called Gaetz and For Andy Biggs forcing them to change their position.

Gaetz stood firm, but Biggs caved to Trump’s will. Also That is, Crane and Matt Rosendale changed their votes to nothing in the 15th round.

Congress cannot start its activities until the chairman is elected.

The last time it took this long to elect a president was more than 160 years ago.