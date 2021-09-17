United States Congress House Fenced and National Guard On Ready as Trump-Minded Far Right Prepares to Demonstrate in Washington on Saturday

Trump’s statement tightens the atmosphere. Representatives of some extremist organizations fear a trap awaits them in Washington.

The United States extensive security measures are underway around the federal congress building as a far-right demonstration is expected in Washington on Saturday.

Protesters have been called to the scene to show their support for the people accused of the January congressional attack, news agencies and American media say.

Fences have been erected around the congress hall over a wide area, in addition to which about a hundred soldiers of the National Guard have been seconded to the readiness, Reuters news agency reports.

Moods under the protest have been heated by the country’s former president Donald Trumpin a statement in which he maintains his false claim that he is a Democrat Joe Biden won last year’s presidential election by fraud.

The Americans who violently seized the House of Congress in early January are demanding the annulment of Biden’s victory and Trump’s second presidency.

Trump said in a statement on Thursday that those accused of the attack have been subjected to “very unfair persecution”. According to him, the US legal system cannot be trusted.

British newspaper The Guardian saysthat many far-right representatives have appealed to their supporters not to go to Saturday’s protest. According to them, the opportunity is a trap where protesters are exposed to surveillance and arrests.

The Washington Post by authorities estimate that the Justice for J6 demonstration will remain smaller, possibly the size of a few hundred participants.

However, politicians in the capital are concerned that some may bring weapons to the demonstration. The city will host several crowd-gathering events from the street festival to a baseball match on Saturday, which could lead to clashes between people from different ideologies.