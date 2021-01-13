United States Congress has no choice but to hold Trump accountable, but that’s not enough, says the expert: “The Republican Party needs to do the cleansing”

Some Republicans say they fear the indictment will further divide the people. Tim Phillips, who has worked on conflicts for decades, says it’s too late to take care of it.

Washington

The United States the president Donald Trumpia accused of inciting rebellion. House of Representatives vote late in the evening Finnish time for a civil prosecution that would take Trump to the Supreme Court.

The prosecution has a majority in the House of Representatives behind it. Trump is becoming the first president in history to face the Supreme Court twice.