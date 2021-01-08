United States Congress has been charged with riots, prosecutors are also investigating Trump’s role – one of the attackers carried a semi-automatic rifle and 11 bottles

Federal prosecutors are also investigating whether President Donald Trump was guilty of the crime after possibly inciting his supporters into a riot. All suspects in the crime will be prosecuted, the prosecutor promises CNN.

The United States Federal prosecutors have begun investigating the number of people who rushed to Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Donald Trumpin the role of supporters in criminal law terms, he says news channel CNN Quoting the Washington prosecutor. According to CNN, the report also includes the role of President Trump, who incited the troops.

“We will explore the role of all actors and everyone who has played a role. If the evidence points to elements of the crime, they will be prosecuted, ”the prosecutor said Michael Sherwin CNN asked a reporter if the role of the president would be clarified as well.

Prosecutors have filed fifteen charges related to Wednesday’s unrest. One who had already received criminal charges carried a semi-automatic rifle and eleven ready-to-use fuel bottles.

“The situation is dangerous. We will try to address these cases as soon as possible, ”Prosecutor Sherwin stressed.

The majority of cases involve unauthorized intrusion into Capitol Hill and its buildings. Other charges relate to weapons and theft.

“The Capitol had a lot of tweaking. Goods and property were stolen from several offices. ”

Federal police FBI experts spent Thursday night, according to CNN, going through surveillance camera images of Capitol Hill buildings. They use facial recognition software or software that allows images to be connected to each other from multiple locations.

In the case of the Capitol Hill occupiers, the identification is made on social media, where the occupiers themselves shared material about their actions openly both during and before the occupation.

The FBI is also opened tip page and also looks elsewhere on their website public hints that could relate to the placement of pipe bombs on the corners of both Republican and Democratic party offices at the time of the Capitol Hill conquest. Both party offices are located in the immediate vicinity of the hill.

The resigning President Trump is The New York Times and, according to several other media sources, have previously explored opportunities to pardon themselves. Trump has been prosecuted for the last time over the weekend, when it emerged that he was trying to put pressure on a senior official in the state of Georgia, the Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergeria to shape the election result to their liking. In practice, this could be a criminal election fraud.

At least 52 people were arrested during Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill. Five people have died. One intruder was wounded by a police bullet and later died at the hospital.

One Capitol Hill police officer was injured in clashes with the intruders and died early Friday morning Finnish time. Three people died of illnesses or other medical causes that have not been identified.

ABC News a total of more than 50 police officers were injured on Capitol Hill. There are several in the hospital and some of the injuries are serious.

According to a statement from the Capitol District Police Department, Trump supporters who infiltrated the area beat police officers with metal pipes and sprayed police officers with various chemicals.