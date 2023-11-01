United States | Congress drifted into a state of confusion over the aid package for Ukraine

Joe Biden’s administration would like to give more than $61 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, but some Republicans in Congress are against it, and even the people’s support for Ukraine is waning.

of the United States Congress has been thrown into a state of confusion once again, as the new Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson presented a 14 billion dollar aid package to Israel at the beginning of the week, but left Ukraine out of the package.

Johnson’s abduction has caught the Democratic president as well Joe Biden administration and many Republicans in the Senate, who think that the US should ensure support for both Israel and Ukraine.

This is what they say, among other things The Washington Post, The New York Times and Insider news site.

Last week to his assignment chosen through chaotic phases Johnson is clearly trying to please the extremes of his party that smoked his predecessor by Kevin McCarthy out specifically because of budget disputes.

Biden’s the administration has demanded that Congress approve a total of almost 106 billion dollars, or about one hundred billion euros, in aid for, among others, Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and domestic border security in one package.

A good 61 billion of the support requested by Biden would be reserved for Ukraine. The amount corresponds to about 30 percent of Ukraine’s gross domestic product in 2021 that is, before the big attack launched by Russia.

Without this money, Ukraine’s ability to fight its defense against Russia will be in a state of great uncertainty, despite the rapid end of aid not immediately afraid. The US Congress has previously approved a total of $113 billion in aid related to Ukraine.

The arms shipment sent by the United States arrived at Ukraine’s Boryspil airport in February 2022.

Still the more vocal wing of the Republicans in the House of Representatives has started to cut back on supporting Ukraine, and here the congressmen are pandering to the people’s feelings.

Published by Reuters news agency and Ipsos research institute on October 5 in the survey 41 percent of Americans thought the U.S. “should supply weapons to Ukraine,” while 35 percent opposed arms aid. Last May, there were 46 percent supporters and 29 percent opponents.

The survey was therefore published a couple of days before the attack on Israel launched by Hamas on October 7, after which interest in the raging war in Ukraine has clearly decreased in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

According to The Washington Post, in the Senate, the upper house of Congress, Democrats and Republicans seem to be pretty much in agreement that strong support for Ukraine must also be continued.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrived at the Senate Budget Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday.

Foreign minister Antony Blinken and the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin are trying to convince the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday that the money requested by Biden is needed to fight the threats posed by Russia and Iran and it is about US leadership in the world.

The chairman of the budget committee, a Democrat, spoke in the same vein Patty Murray in his opening speech:

“The Chinese government is watching how we respond to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Putin hopes that the attack by Hamas will give him another chance and make the world turn its thoughts away from supporting Ukraine against its brutal invasion.”

Biden has assured that Ukraine will be supported “as long as it is necessary”.

Smoke rose from a target bombed by Israel in Gaza on Wednesday.

Budget decisions must be approved in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that Speaker Johnson’s proposal to only help Israel is not even a basis for discussion. Still, Johnson intends to bring the Israel aid package to a vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.

On the Senate side, Johnson’s project has no chance of success, because there the Democrats have a slight majority. In the House of Representatives, on the other hand, the Republicans have a small majority, which makes it difficult for Biden to control the country in every way.

The tension between Congress and Biden and the US presidential election to be held a year from now are causing nervousness in both European NATO countries and Ukraine.

“If I were a Ukrainian, I would be worried about the new speaker of the House of Representatives, because Johnson has belonged to the extreme wing of the Republicans and voted to limit aid to Ukraine,” said the Johns Hopkins University visiting professor interviewed by the Insider website Nora Bensahel.

Johnson is also loyal to the Republican who is running for president again next year For Donald Trumpwhose presidential term 2017–2021 is remembered in Europe as a time that caused great uncertainty.