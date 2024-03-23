United States | Congress agreed on a funding package to prevent a partial federal shutdown

The vote ended the struggle over expenses that had already lasted several months.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Congress has agreed on a $1.2 trillion funding package to prevent a partial federal shutdown.

It was a rare display of cross-party cooperation in the United States to keep federal agencies operating beyond September of this year.

The US Senate had not reached an agreement on the funding package, which had already arrived from the House of Representatives, by the deadline, i.e. 6:00 a.m. Finnish time, but voted in favor of it early in the morning Finnish time.

Senate Majority Leader, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer had announced quick votes to remedy the situation.

In the end, the Senate passed the massive funding package by a vote of 74-24, a couple of hours after the original deadline. An hour earlier, it had been approved in the House of Representatives by 286-134 votes, he said American channel CBS.

ORIGINAL exceeding the deadline was not estimated to have an impact on the operations of the US government.

According to a White House statement following the vote, agencies can therefore continue as normal, with Congress immediately approving the necessary appropriations and the President Joe Biden will sign the bill later today.

The financing package includes funds for the continuation of the state's internal security, legislation, defense, labor and health administration, and foreign operations. Another package to fund the rest of the government was approved by Congress two weeks ago.

There have been several near misses in the United States in recent weeks, where a partial federal shutdown has been avoided at the last minute. Schumer said the vote was a relief.

“It wasn't easy, but our persistence tonight has been worth it,” Schumer said after hours of tense negotiations on the Senate floor.

“It's good for the American people that both parties have come to an agreement to get the job done,” he added.