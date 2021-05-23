United States Compensation for innocent prison time in the United States may have to wait for years – convicted brothers received millions in compensation

In the United States, 2,788 people have been convicted and overturned since 1989.

Stateside In North Carolina, an exceptional case arose in May completed when tens of millions of dollars in compensation were paid to mentally handicapped brothers convicted of child rape and murder in 1983.

Henry McCollum and Leon Brown receive a total of $ 75 million, or about $ 62 million. The case has been reported by, among others, the news agency AP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

McCollum and Brown were sentenced to death for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Red Springs.

McCollum awaited the execution of the death penalty in prison for most of his 31 years in prison. Brown’s sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment. The innocence of the men emerged from DNA samples that linked the case to a local sex offender and ruled out the involvement of McCollum and Brown.

McCollum and Brown were released in 2014, but lawsuits for damages have lasted to this day.

“I thank God. There are still a lot of innocent people in prisons, ”McCollum told the BBC after the trial.

The BBC lists that more than half of these cases involved police or court misconduct or maladministration. Nearly half of those released are African Americans.

Indeed, in the light of statistics, African Americans are about seven times more likely to be the subject of a wrongful sentence than Caucasian Americans.

Those convicted on wrong grounds can receive compensation by filing a civil action, but they do not always lead to a result. Demonstrating abuses by authorities is laborious under current U.S. law.

Publicity may help: for example, a person who died in 2020 due to police action George Floydin In this case, the mediation in the state of Minnesota resulted in compensation of € 22 million for the family.

Similarly, in 2020, in connection with an unwarranted surprise home search killed Breonna Taylorin In this case, compensation of less than EUR 9 million was imposed on the relatives.

The compensation Henry McCollum and Leon Brown say is the biggest pain money ever paid in the United States, according to their attorneys.

States practices for compensating those convicted of innocence vary. There are some regulations in 36 states and Washington DC.

In North Carolina, for example, where the McCollum and Brown incident happened, people pardoned by the governor are eligible for compensation of just under € 41,000 per year spent in prison. However, the maximum amount of compensation to be paid is EUR 614 000.

That amount was wrongly paid in 1976 to the convicted of rape and burglary Ronnie Longwho spent 44 years innocent in prison. According to Long’s lawyer, he was only compensated for about 15 years in a case where time spent in prison on wrong grounds is reportedly the third longest in the United States.

Compensation processes are slow.

BBC’s interviewed by Duke University Professor of Law Jamie Lau said that a man released in 2019, wrongly awaiting 42 years of the death penalty, has not yet received a penny in compensation. He was already 81 years old when he was released, and because of his age he cannot make money from his own work.

Jamie Lau praised the compensation given to McCollum and Brown.

For him, they show that there is a positive change in compensation practices. However, the slowness of processing remains a problem.