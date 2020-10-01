United States Compensation for hundreds of millions for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

According to the compromise reached, the hotel will pay the victims $ 49 million and the hotel insurance companies the rest.

Las Victims of the massacre in Vegas will receive compensation of about $ 800 million (more than 681 million euros), American media reported.

A total of 58 people died and 800 were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Hotel in Las Vegas toward music festival audiences in October 2017.

Paddock had time to shoot another thousand shots before his room was invaded. The shooter had time to commit suicide before police got in.

Victim and relatives sued the hotel because Paddock had been allowed to bring large quantities of weapons and ammunition into his room. The hotel, for its part, brought a counterclaim alleging that it could not be held liable for Paddock’s actions.

The Las Vegas massacre is the worst mass shooting in the United States.