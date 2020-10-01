Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Compensation for hundreds of millions for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

According to the compromise reached, the hotel will pay the victims $ 49 million and the hotel insurance companies the rest.

Las Victims of the massacre in Vegas will receive compensation of about $ 800 million (more than 681 million euros), American media reported.

A total of 58 people died and 800 were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Hotel in Las Vegas toward music festival audiences in October 2017.

Paddock had time to shoot another thousand shots before his room was invaded. The shooter had time to commit suicide before police got in.

Victim and relatives sued the hotel because Paddock had been allowed to bring large quantities of weapons and ammunition into his room. The hotel, for its part, brought a counterclaim alleging that it could not be held liable for Paddock’s actions.

According to the compromise reached, the hotel will pay the victims $ 49 million and the hotel insurance companies the rest.

The Las Vegas massacre is the worst mass shooting in the United States.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Hathras gangrape case: congressmen's ruckus over DND, Priyanka turns out for Hathras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In