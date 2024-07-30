A woman and her friendthey murdered a supposed “sugar daddy” who had his finger cut off to shop, so The two young women are in custody, Washington authorities said.

Tiffany Taylor Gray, 22 years old, and Audrey Miller, of 19, have been charged with the murder of Fasil Teklemariam, a 53-year-old man, and use his amputated thumb to access your bank account.

What initially seemed like an ordinary date between a “sugar daddy” and his “sugar baby” quickly turned into a scene of horror.

The terrible events occurred on April 1 in the apartment of Teklemariam, located on Peabody Street Northwest. According to the police report, Gray, who is also known as Taylor Greenelured Teklemariam to his apartment.

Teklemariam He was hit in the head and stabbed several times. An eyewitness revealed gruesome details: Gray used the severed thumb of Teklemariam to access his bank account. Using this method, he made several purchases, including paying for an Uber and purchasing marijuana and alcohol. This witness also provided crucial information to police, which helped connect Gray and Miller with crime.

Security cameras

Security camera footage was essential to the investigation. The cameras captured Teklemariam entering his apartment on April 1, accompanied by Miller. The two briefly left and returned with three cans of Coca-Cola, after which they Teklemariam was not seen alive.

The body of Teklemariam He was discovered April 5 in a back bedroom of his apartment, with multiple wounds and his right thumb amputated. Investigations revealed that Gray, Miller and at least two other men used the locking key Teklemariam to enter the building several times, taking items from the apartment each time.

The police traced the phone of Teklemariam and used security camera images to locate and arrest the accused. Miller She was arrested on June 21 and Gray on July 1. Both face first-degree murder charges.

Gray’s Background

This is not Gray’s first run-in with the law in relation to Teklemariam. In October 2023, Gray was charged with stealing $1,800 from the Teklemariam bank account using a money transfer app while they were in a hotel. The outcome of that case is still unclear, but the earlier incident underscores a pattern of criminal behavior that culminated in the murder of Teklemariam.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation and have offered a $25,000 reward for additional information leading to the capture of other individuals involved in The Murder of Teklemariam. The community of Washington, DCremains in suspense while more details are awaited on this shocking case.