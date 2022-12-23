United States | Committee investigating the attack on the House of Congress: The riot was Trump’s fault

In its report, a committee of the US House of Representatives goes through in detail how former President Donald Trump had carried out a “multi-pronged plan to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election”.

of the United States The committee of the House of Representatives, which investigates the attack on the Congress House on January 6, 2021, published its long-awaited over 800-page final report on Friday morning Finnish time.

The news agency Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter, among others The New York Times.

In the summary of its report, the committee stated that the main perpetrator of the attack on the House of Congress was “one man, former President Donald Trump“. The report goes through in detail how Trump had implemented a “multi-pronged plan to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

The committee also gave recommendations on how to act in the United States so that something similar would never happen again.

Report is the conclusion of an investigation that lasted more than 18 months, during which the committee, among other things, conducted more than a thousand interviews.

The report was supposed to be published as early as Wednesday, but its publication was postponed during the day, and the document was finally published late Thursday local time.

Committee already on Monday recommended to the US Department of Justice that a total of four criminal charges be brought against Trump.

Charges were recommended for sedition, obstruction of official delivery, conspiracy against the United States government, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

While the committee’s recommendation does not obligate federal prosecutors to file charges against Trump, the recommendation sent a strong symbolic message: Congress believes the former president of the United States committed crimes.