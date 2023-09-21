A group of Colombian Americans, associated under a non-profit organization based in Floridais in Washington warning about the policies of President Gustado Petro and the risks that exist for democracy.

The group, which operates under the name Colombia Speaks USis represented at the hearing with businessman Fabio Andrade, former congressman Jaime Casabianca (Conservative Party) and by two lawyers from the organization.

According to them, during the hearing they met with the person in charge of Colombia in the State Department and with advisors to the congressmen of the Colombia Caucus in Congress. Among them, representatives Henry Cuellar, Joaquín Castro and Adriano Espaillat of the Democratic Party.

“We came because as Colombian Americans who vote in both countries, we are concerned about what is happening in the country. We see that President Petro is taking the country towards a radical left and democracy and institutions are being weakened by decree,” Andrade told this newspaper.

The group had already visited Washington a few months ago to meet with members of the Republican party.

According to Andrade, on both trips, and in the meeting with the State Department, they also expressed their concern that due to decisions of the Special Justice for Peace (JEP), visas to the United States of former Colombian military personnel and their families are being taken away.

Likewise, to request that visa procedures be expedited at the United States consulate in Bogotá, which continue to present great delays when it is not a renewal.

