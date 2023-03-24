United States | CNN: Trump’s possible criminal charges will not be decided until next week

According to the prosecutor, Donald Trump himself created a false image, according to which he was threatened with arrest already this week.

of the United States ex-president Donald Trump criminal charges will not be decided during the weekend. The jury did not deliberate on the matter on Thursday local time, and will not convene on Friday, so a possible decision on criminal charges will be made next week at the earliest, the news channel reported CNN on Thursday.

Trump already said last Saturday on social media that he is going to be arrested on Tuesday. At the same time, he called on his supporters to demonstrate against the arrest. It has been feared that possible protests will turn violent.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a letter to three Republican representatives that Trump himself has made baseless claims that he faces arrest.

Republican representatives in their letter on Monday, accused Bragg of bringing a politically motivated prosecution. Bragg is a Democrat. The Republican representatives who sent the letter are chairmen of various committees in the House of Representatives.

CNN’s according to which an indictment or even a conviction would not prevent Trump from resuming his bid for the presidency. According to the Constitution, a presidential candidate is only required to be born in the United States, be at least 35 years old, and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

Another thing entirely is that a criminal conviction may negatively affect voters’ willingness to support a candidate.

A possible criminal charge is related to Trump’s role as a porn star by Stephanie Clifford (stage name Stormy Daniels) for hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied that he had a relationship with Clifford and has called the stories about it a “witch hunt”.

If Trump is indicted, he will become the first US president to face criminal charges.