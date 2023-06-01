Thursday, June 1, 2023
United States | CNN: Trump admits on tape that he kept a secret Pentagon document after his presidency

June 1, 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks on tape about a US intelligence document dealing with a possible attack on Iran.

of the United States former president Donald Trump was in possession of a state secret document even after his presidency, says CNN.

According to several Lähteinen news channel, federal prosecutors have taken possession of the audio tape of the meeting in which Trump confesses to the matter. The tape is from the summer of 2021, when Trump had already left the White House Joe Biden after winning the election.

Trump talks on tape about a US intelligence document dealing with a possible attack on Iran. Based on the recording, Trump understood that the document was classified as secret. Trump’s comments suggest he would like to release the document’s information, but knows his powers will be limited once his term ends.

CNN says it has not heard the tape, but several different sources have described its contents to the news channel.

According to CNN, on a tape recorded in July 2021, Trump had a conversation with, among other things, his assistants and his former chief of staff by Mark Meadows with people working on a biography.

Trump’s representative has not yet commented on the matter to CNN.

Last in the fall, the US Department of Justice your name of the independent special prosecutor Jack Smith’s to investigate criminal charges against Trump. Smith examines Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riots, where his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

In addition, he clears up doubts about whether Trump has taken classified documents from the White House. According to CNN’s sources, the July 2021 audio tape is a key piece of evidence in this investigation. Also, Smith’s office has not yet commented on the news to the news channel.

