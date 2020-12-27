United States CNN: The explosion in Nashville was possibly a suicide bombing

According to the local newspaper Tennessean, police have identified a person suspected of having a connection to the explosion.

The United States In Nashville bomb on the morning of Christmas day was possibly a suicide bombing, reports the news channel CNN. Sources familiar with the investigation of the case will tell the channel about the matter.

According to sources, researchers now believe in the possibility of suicide. It has been reported in the past that tissue believed to be human remains has been found at the scene.

Local Tennessean says police have identified a person suspected of having a connection to the explosion. Federal Police FBI investigators investigated the apartment on Saturday. The FBI said Saturday it has no other suspects.

CNN says no large-scale human searches appear to be underway in the investigation. According to media sources, this could mean that there is no one in the search who would be suspected of being a wider danger to others.

Three people were hospitalized when a motorhome parked in front of telecom operator AT & T’s building exploded local time on Friday morning. The explosion destroyed buildings and caused disruptions to communications.

CNN asked its sources if the AT&T building was the subject of the explosion. The media were told that the authorities were investigating all possible motives.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has asked the President of the United States Donald Trumpia to declare a state of emergency due to the Nashville explosion. Obtaining federal assistance to repair blast damage requires a declaration of a state of emergency.

Police received an alarm before the explosion about the shooting and the suspicious motorhome at the AT&T building. The car sounded a recorded warning that the bomb would explode after 15 minutes. The recorded female voice counted down on the tape until the bomb exploded.

However, the bomb squad had time to clear the area before the explosion.

An eyewitness who spoke to CNN Buck McCoyn according to the whole street was on fire a moment after the explosion. The windows of his house were broken by the force of the explosion.

A group of bombers isolated the blast site, and several different police agencies are investigating the case. Police say several people have been taken to police for questioning, but no arrests have been made. No evidence of the shooting is said to have been found.

Mayor of Nashville John Cooperin according to the damage caused by the explosion is limited to a small area, but any other morning its consequences would have been more serious.