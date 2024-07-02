United States | CNN survey: Donald Trump found a tougher opposition than Joe Biden

United States|Based on the survey, Vice President Kamala Harris would be a more difficult opponent for Donald Trump than President Joe Biden.

In the new In a CNN poll, the 81-year-old president Joe Biden is no longer the Democrats’ strongest trump card for the 78-year-old Donald Trump to hit.

In two-way polls, Trump gets 49 percent support against Biden’s 43 percent. This is the same result as the previous CNN poll in April.

In other polls, however, Biden had time to close Trump’s lead before the fumbling election debate last week. So the result is disappointing for Biden.

Democrats according to the poll, the strongest asset would be the vice president Terrible Harris.

In a bipartisan poll, Trump has 47 percent support to Harris’ 45 percent. Trump’s lead over Harris is within the poll’s margin of error.

The survey undermines the general perception that Harris would be a more unpopular candidate than Joe Biden. In the survey, Harris gathered support especially from women and mobile voters.

About other possible Democratic candidates Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg and Gretchen Whitmer received about 43 percent support in bilateral polls against Trump, like Biden.

Three a quarter of the respondents believe that the Democrats are more likely to win against Trump if the candidate is not Biden.

According to the poll, only 36 percent approve of Biden’s actions as president, which is the bottom reading of the presidential term. 45 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden’s actions as president.

To democrats however, those who confessed gave Biden 91 percent support in the survey, which is a higher figure than before.

So there is support, although at the same time only 43 percent of Democrats think that Biden would still be the party’s strongest candidate against Trump.

So far, it is assumed that the Democratic Party Convention will confirm Biden’s candidacy in August, unless he himself renounces it.

Democrats the strongest electoral asset will still be anti-Trump. 57 percent of those who responded to the survey believe that Trump’s behavior and temperament are reasons to vote against him.

The election is largely decided by how mobile voters behave. More than 30 percent of the survey respondents have not yet decided on their candidate.

21 percent of respondents do not want to vote for Trump or Biden.

CNN poll bilateral calculations are not the whole truth.

Robert Kennedy Junior consistently gets nearly ten percent support in surveys.

Taking this into account, for example Fivethirtyeight election website in the calculated average of the polls, Trump’s support is 41.8 percent and his lead is quite narrow against Biden’s 40.3 percent.

The Libra states are also key.

Real Clear Polling website in the poll averages calculated, the candidates are level in the state of Wisconsin, but Trump leads the polls of the other six states of the equator.

Of course, Trump’s lead is not hopelessly large even in these Libra states.

The Democrats and Biden himself must now consider whether President Biden is the best person to close the lead again.

Or would it be the younger candidate’s turn.