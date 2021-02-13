United States CNN: Republican President McCarthy and Trump made a heated call during the congressional conquest – Sources said Trump had no intention of asking the rioters to leave

The exchange of words announced by Republican representatives sheds light on Donald Trump’s state of mind during the congressional attack.

Then president Donald Trump and the Republican President of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy spoke during an congressional conquest in an emotional call in which Trump claimed protesters were more concerned about the election result than McCarthy.

McCarthy had called Trump from the convention hall on January 6 to say that the attackers on the convention hall were Trump supporters and had asked the president to urge the rioters to leave the scene.

“Kevin, I think they’re more upset about the election than you are,” Trump had told McCarthy on the news channel According to CNN.

CNN says it received information about the matter from Republican MPs to whom McCarthy had told about the call afterwards. McCarthy has previously mentioned the call in public, but new information illuminates Trump’s state of mind during the congressional conquest.

CNN’s according to the call was in effect an auction between Trump and McCarthy, and used force words. According to Republican politicians, McCarthy called Trump from the House of Congress in a rage and told protesters were breaking into the windows of his office.

“Who do you think you’re talking to?” McCarthy had told Trump.

Speaking to CNN, congressional Republican leaders said Trump had no intention of demanding protesters leave the convention hall, even though Republican politicians asked him to intervene.

During the call, Trump and McCarthy had a heated debate about who the protesters who broke into the convention hall were. Newspaper The New York Times by Trump had claimed that the protesters were members of the anti-fascist Antifa movement.

McCarthy replied that this was not the case, urging the president to appeal to his supporters to leave the congress building.

To CNN a Washington Republican spokesman who spoke in his own name Jaime Herrera Beutler said the call sheds light on Trump’s world of thought during the congressional attack.

“We need to look at what he did during the uprising to get confirmation of what his state of mind was,” Herrera Beutler said. He is one of the Republicans who voted in favor of Trump’s official criminal charge last month.

“This call shows me that either he didn’t care what should lead to prosecution because he can’t allow an attack on his own country, or he wanted it to happen and it suited him, which makes me so angry.”

He also urged other Republicans on Friday to share their information with Trump and the vice president Mike Pencen between January 6th.

Second Republican congressman Anthony Gonzalez Ohio said the call between McCarthy and Trump is aggravating for Trump.

“He wasn’t worried that an incredibly loyal vice president and congressman would be attacked by a crowd he had inspired himself. In fact, it looks like he was delighted with it, or at least enjoyed the events that horrified most Americans across the country, ”Gonzalez told CNN.

Trump and McCarthy did not comment on the call to CNN.

From Trump it took hours before he finally asked the rioters to leave Congress. He also said he loved them and considered them special.

On Friday, in Trump’s official criminal trial, the former president’s defense said Trump was trying to reassure protesters with several of his tweets.