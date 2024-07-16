United States | CNN: Iran is planning to assassinate Trump

United States|The US Secret Service has tightened security measures for the former president. However, according to CNN, Saturday’s assassination attempt has no connection to Iran.

of the United States authorities have received information about an Iranian plan to assassinate the US presidential candidate Donald Trump. About that told CNN news channel. According to CNN, the authorities have received information from their sources in recent weeks. The US secret service tightened the former president’s security measures because of the information.

According to CNN’s sources, there is no indication that there was an attempt to assassinate Trump on Saturday Thomas Matthew Crooks would have had any connection with the Iranian plan.

The existence of a threat created by a hostile state, as well as the alleged tightening of security measures around Trump, raise more questions about how the 20-year-old Crooks was able to shoot Trump.

It’s not clear, what details about the Iranian plan were shared with the Trump campaign organization. However, the Secret Service said it had increased resources to ensure Trump’s safety.

Secret Service officials have repeatedly urged the Trump Organization to abandon outdoor campaign events because it is difficult for the US Secret Service to monitor their security.

One of CNN’s sources said that Trump had already stopped organizing spontaneous and informal campaign meetings earlier at the request of the Secret Service, because the people Trump met could not be vetted in advance. According to the source, the US secret service was not able to guarantee the president’s security at the events.

The FBI, the federal police investigating Saturday’s assassination attempt, did not comment on the matter.

Iran has repeatedly vowed revenge on the United States Qassem Suleimani killing. Suleimani was the IRCG commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, who was killed during Trump’s presidency.

In August 2022, the US Department of Justice brought charges against a member of the IRCG. The member had allegedly designed Trump’s national security adviser of John Bolton assassination. According to the US Attorney’s Office, killing Bolton would have been revenge for killing Suleimani.

Also a former foreign minister Mike Pompeo has been the target of Iranian assassination plots, sources told CNN.

of the United States According to CNN, authorities have long been concerned that Iran might seek to assassinate former Trump administration officials or the former president himself.

However, according to intelligence information, the threat has increased significantly recently.