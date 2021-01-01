United States CNN: 140 Republicans plan to vote in the U.S. House of Representatives against confirming the election result

Trump’s election defeat tears the party in half but only a handful of congressmen have registered to be a sure protest voter.

Even 140 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives plan to vote against confirmation of presidential election results next Wednesday, news channel reports CNN. The channel bases its claim on a news anchor Jake Tapperin from two Republican representatives.

Tapper shared his information on Twitter without revealing the names of his information sources.

To date, only more than a dozen Republican MPs have announced publicly voting against confirming the election result. The House of Representatives rebellion is led by an Alabama representative Mo Brooks, 66. According to him, the president Donald Trump would have won the November election, “if only the legitimate votes of decent Americans had been counted”.

Republican Mo Brooks videotaped his speech at Congress in July 2020.­

Trumpin supporters’ allegations of electoral fraud have not been confirmed by anything and Congress will declare a Democratic candidate on Wednesday Joe Biden as an election winner and the next president of the United States, whether ten or 140 opponents. There are 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 196 of which are held by Republicans.

In any case, Congress will have to vote. This became clear on Thursday when a hundred-member upper house, or Senate, Republican senator Josh Hawley announced that he was demanding the annulment of the election result.

The lower and upper houses of Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to confirm the result of the electoral vote. Both chambers will have to vote separately on the approval of the result if a vote is required in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

CNN’s the claim of a rebel supporter for Trump in the 140 House of Representatives sounds exaggerated, but may not be entirely out of whack. In early December, 126 Republican deputies signed a letter to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding the annulment of the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

Trump, who tirelessly opposes the election result, seems to have a strong grip on his party. Most Republican politicians dare not turn against the resigning president and the more than 74 million citizens who voted for him.

There are exceptions. Republican Senator Ben Sasse published a long time in Finland on Thursday morning Facebook update, in which he demanded Trump and his supporters to present evidence. “But neither the president nor the members of Congress who are destroying institutions have any.”

Senator Ben Sasse photographed in the U.S. Senate in October 2020.­

Republican moderate veteran politician and Democratic president Bill Clinton early Minister of Defense William Cohen, 80, for his part, pondered the formation of a new party in an interview with CNN. Cohen called his anti-change party comrades “Trump-led circus animals”.

Unique the situation that has arisen is not. There was a significant uprising in Congress when it met in December 2004 to strengthen the Republican George Bushin profit from his Democratic challenger About John Kerry.

There was controversy over the counting of votes in Ohio, and Kerry, like Trump, did not question the entire election result. Nevertheless, 31 lower-house Democrats supported the initiative to reject the election result, with 80 Democrats and 52 Republicans abstaining. In the Senate, the initiative was supported only by its author, the California Republican Senator Barbara Boxer. A total of 25 senators abstained.

Bush’s problem was the Iraq war, the rationale for which had just been revealed to be weak. He won the second season nonetheless. Trump, on the other hand, ultimately stumbled upon the coronavirus epidemic and its miserable treatment.