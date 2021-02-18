It’s a bitter and historic cold spell sweeping across the entire United States right now. In Texas, Dallas is also paralyzed. The town hall, built in an inverted pyramid, is supposed to protect from the sun, but currently, its agents can only observe a frozen pool, notes France 2, Thursday, February 18. The few vehicles to venture outside are the police and firefighters.

A couple of school teachers, forced into technical unemployment, decided to take advantage of their time to photograph these mythical urban landscapes. “All classes have been canceled, even virtual classes. Many teachers are out of power, so they can’t even log in“, testifies the woman. And to add:”We are travelers so we had winter clothes, gloves, jackets, but not everyone.“”It’s always so confusing to walk these frozen alleys“, notes the journalist France Télévisions Loïc de La Mornais, present on the spot, Thursday.