United States Citigroup: Racism has impoverished the United States by thousands of billions of euros during the 21st century

The company itself promises to invest almost a billion euros to reduce inequality.

Citigroup Banking Group according to a new report, without racism in the 21st century, the United States would now be nearly 14 trillion or nearly fourteen trillion euros more prosperous.

This gap is caused by the inequalities in education, housing, wages and investment between black and white Americans over 20 years, the report finds.

For example, tell about it CBS News, CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. A full report of over a hundred pages with tables can be found behind this link.

Black Americans are not as lucrative to society as they could be because of systematic racism, the report concludes.

Systematic racism prevents many in poor areas from achieving good education, mortgages and, in the case of entrepreneurs, corporate loans that at the same time help white entrepreneurs move forward.

As a result, white families have eight times more wealth than blacks. The gap is smaller than in the 1950s and 1960s, but it has widened again in recent years, the report notes.

United States could increase its GDP by more than four trillion in five years, or about four thousand billion euros, if inequality is eliminated, the report says.

There are also a number of practical proposals for action. 38 percent of the U.S. black population works on the minimum wage, so it needs to be raised. The report also encourages, for example, ethnic diversity in complementing corporate board positions.

At the same time, Citigroup itself announced an investment of almost one billion euros to reduce inequality.

The plans include an investment of around EUR 500 million, for example, to help builders belonging to ethnic minorities get up to speed and build more housing.

At the same time, Citigroup is investing in ensuring that ethnic minorities receive mortgages like whites, the company says.