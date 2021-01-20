United States Children’s rocking boards erected on the wall between the United States and Mexico won the Design of the Year award in Britain

Tim Marlow, director of the London Design Museum, justified the award on the grounds that the seesaws “encouraged a new kind of connection between people”.

In July 2019 Three bright pink rocking boards appeared on the U.S.-Mexico border fence. The structure, designed to allow children to play together, received recognition on Tuesday when it won a prize awarded by the London Design Museum in Britain. Beazley Design of the Year award.

Director of the Museum of Design Tim Marlow said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBCthat the seesaws “encouraged a new kind of connection between people”. They were infiltrating between the boundary wall of the louvers, so that each side of the border are reached enjoy each other’s company.

“[Keinulaudat] were an imaginative and heartfelt reminder of how people can transcend the forces that keep us apart, ”Marlow said. More than 70 candidates took part in the competition.

Artists Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello devised their swingboard projects back in 2009. Rael works as a professor of architecture at the University of Berkeley in California. San Fratello is an assistant professor of design at the University of San Jose, also located in California.

In setting up the seesaws, the artists described the project as “very important at a time when human relations are suffering from the wall and related politics”.

Border wall was the end of his presidency on Wednesday Donald Trumpin election promise. The next president of the United States Joe Biden intends to suspend funding for the construction of the wall among its first tasks.

Boards were in place on the border between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, for only a moment, but a video of the children’s joyful play spread widely on social media.

Their pink color was inspired by monuments in Ciudad Juárez erected in honor of the women murdered in the city. British newspaper The Guardian says that the artists were also inspired by the work of political cartoonists and wanted to raise the question of boundaries in a direct but humorous way.